From March until May 2023, the young participants will attend 3 main sessions where they will learn more about climate change and sustainability. They will explore topics such as the natural environment and biodiversity, transport, sustainable consumption, and green skills.

Together, participants will work to produce recommendations for a more sustainable Barnet, which will be published in a report at the end of the process, in summer 2023.

https://engage.barnet.gov.uk/youth-assembly

