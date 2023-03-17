Barnet Labour are delivering a cleaner, greener and safer borough for our children, with the help of play streets coming to the borough.

Play streets are resident-led initiatives to protect children and pedestrians from traffic during certain times of the day, to support children’s play and a shared space for neighbours.

The first play streets pilot schemes will be in East Finchley and North Finchley.

Labour Councillor and Chair of the Environment and Climate Change Committee Alan Schneiderman said: “To celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, many Barnet residents will be holding street parties with traffic-free streets where children can play and neighbours can meet.

“We want to be able to offer residents the benefits of safer streets for their kids all-year round, offering them the chance to run around and for their parents, grandparents, friends and family to catch up.

“That’s what our play streets initiative does, helping to build the community. They will only happen where residents want them. Our approach contrasts with the Conservatives’ who failed to introduce a play streets policy in Barnet.”

If you would like to express an interest in a play street for you and your neighbours, please contact your local councillor or councillor Alan Schneiderman [email protected]