Dean Brennan named new signing Jordan Cropper in his starting XI to face The Stones. David Moyo was also named in the squad ahead of Nicke Kabamba. Jamar Loza was named in the matchday squad for the first time this season after coming back from injury.

Barnet suffered a huge blow within the first five minutes as Harry Smith was taken off due to a back injury. Nicke Kabamba came on as his replacement.

Despite the early domination of the game The Stone took the lead after 15 minutes. Roarie Deacon with the goal from the edge of the Barnet box.

The Bees weren’t behind for long as Finley Potter got his head on the end of Ryan De Havilland’s corner to get his first professional goal and the equalizer for Barnet.

15 minutes later Barnet took the lead through David Moyo. A scramble on the goal line after a Barnet corner. Eventually David Moyo got the ball over the line to complete the first half comeback.

Moments later Barnet had the ball in the back of the net again. Nicke Kabamba robbed the ball from the feet of Dan Barden and put the ball in the empty net. However, the referee gave a free-kick to Maidstone.

The hosts came close just before the break but were denied by a strong save from Laurie Walker.

Half Time: Maidstone United 1-2 Barnet

It wasn’t the start to the second half The Bees wanted as Maidstone dominated the early stages of the second half. That domination paid off as they managed to win themselves a penalty which Solomon Wanjau-Smith converted.

There were few chances for both teams in the second half as the game went to penalties.

The first two penalties were converted by both clubs with Harry Pritchard and Nicke Kabamba scoring for The Bees. Solomon Wanjau-Smith who scored a penalty during the game, hit the bar during the shoot-out which allowed England International, Ryan De Havilland to put The Bees ahead. Both clubs scored their fourth penalty before Laurie Walker saved former Barnet forward, Jack Barham’s effort to send Barnet into the Isuzu FA Trophy Semi-Final.

Barnet will face either Halifax Town, Altrincham or Gateshead in the semi-final. The draw will be made on Monday (more details to be announced).

Barnet Starting XI: Walker, Potter, Okimo, Kanu, Pritchard, Moyo (Loza 81’), Beard, Woods (Armstrong 66’), H.Smith (Kabamba 5’), Cropper, De Havilland

Unused Substitutes: Callan, Hall, C.Smith, Diarra

Goals: Potter 23’, Moyo 37’

Penalties: Pritchard, Kabamba, Kanu, De Havilland