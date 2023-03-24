The money from The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) Cultural Investment Fund, will be used towards improving study facilities at the library, as well as providing a flexible space to host other council services.

The funding will also help deliver a range of measures to improve access for those living with dementia. Getting the bid has already enabled a successful application to the Alzheimer’s Society for the library to be designated as a Dementia Friendly Venue, which will work towards providing quieter spaces for people with dementia and providing clear internal signposting including sensory maps.

Councillor Sara Conway, Chair of Barnet Council’s Community Leadership and Libraries Committee, said: “Congratulations to the libraries team on a successful bid which will enable us to make significant improvements to Chipping Barnet Library.

“This is a cherished community space bringing people together with activities and resources for all ages and hosting a pilot community safety hub. It’s also great that this funding will help make this library a dementia friendly venue.”

The funding is part of the DCMS’s Cultural Investment Fund, of which £20.5 million will be used to transform library services in England, helping upgrade buildings and improve digital infrastructure.