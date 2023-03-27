Barnet completed a league double over local rivals Wealdstone for the first time since the 1987/88 season thanks to goals from Nicke Kabamba and Harry Pritchard.

The Bees defended well for the opening 20 minutes which Wealdstone had more possession of. The hosts had a number of early chances which The Bees backline dealt with.

Idris Kanu had the best chance of the half. Jordan Cropper’s throw found Kanu at the back post but the winger couldn’t get a good enough connection on the ball which flew over the bar from close range.

Barnet were then denied by a goal-line clearance in a scramble following a corner shortly before the break. Dale Gorman was then denied a goal of the season contender when his strike from the halfway line was tipped over the bar by Howes.

HT | Wealdstone 0-0 Barnet

It took less than a minute into the second half for The Bees to take the lead. Nicke Kabamba got on the end of a poor Wealdstone pass. He then made an excellent run to the edge of the box and unleashed a low driven strike into the bottom corner to give The Bees the lead.

Barnet began to dominate the half. Dale Gorman had another attempt at goal when his free-kick looked to find the bottom corner of the Wealdstone goal which was well saved from Howes.

Kabamba then had the ball in the back of the net again. Kanu played the ball through to Nicke Kabamba who chipped the ball over Howes and into the net, only for the linesman to raise his flag for offside.

Ryan De Havilland was then denied by Howes. The England international’s free-kick went over the wall and look destined for the back of the net before Howes again made a great save to keep the score at 1-0.

The Bees did eventually double their lead. Harry Pritchard got on the end of Jordan Croppers throw, Pritchard then turned in a crowded penalty area and slotted the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal to send the travelling faithful into pandemonium.

That goal secured the three points and bragging rights for The Bees as we now look ahead to Tuesday nights National League fixture against Woking.

Barnet Starting XI: Walker, Potter (Wynter 80’), Okimo, Gorman, Kabamba, Powell, Kanu (Armstrong 89’), Pritchard, Revan (Fernandez 45’), Cropper, De Havilland

Unused Substitutes: Moyo, Senior

Goals: Kabamba 46’, Pritchard 74’

Attendance: 3,012 (681)