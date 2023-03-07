Could your business benefit from FREE Business Development Workshops?
We are pleased to announce that Barnet Council and Middlesex University are offering the Barnet business community the opportunity to attend a short series of business development workshops delivered by our renowned academic experts.
The one-hour workshops will be delivered at the Middlesex University, College Building, Room C027 and will be followed by networking sessions including refreshments. They will also be streamed live for those unable to attend in person.
SPACES ARE LIMITED SO PLEASE REGISTER YOUR PLACE HERE: http://ow.ly/PHwo50MLM97Barnet