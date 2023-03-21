The Bees were under a lot of pressure in the first half. Pritchard made an excellent block to deny the visitors an early lead. Walker was then called into action when a Notts cross found an attacker at the back post but Walker reacted well to deny Notts taking the lead.

Powell had the first real chance for Barnet after 22 minutes. The forward made his way into The Magpies box before unleashing a venomous effort which was saved by Brooks.

Walker was called into action moments later with two terrific saves to keep the score at 0-0.

County took the lead on 42 minutes through Macauley Langstaff.

That lead didn’t last long as Barnet levelled the score deep into first half stoppage time. Jordan Cropper’s throw-in found the head of Idris Kanu whose effort came crashing down off the bar and over the line.

HT: Barnet 1-1 Notts County

The Bees dominated much of the second half.

Nicke Kabamba robbed the last defender of the ball and made his way into the box before firing his effort towards goal. Brooks made a great low diving save to deny The Bees taking the lead. Kabamba was through again but this time his effort was hit over the bar from close range.

After a short spell of defending against County’s press, Kabamba had another chance to give Barnet the lead. The ball was crossed towards the back post which found the head of Kabamba who headed narrowly wide from pointblank range.

Harry Pritchard was then denied from close range as The Bees continued to dominate the closing stages of the game.

In the end The Bees had to settle with a point.

Barnet Starting XI: Walker, Potter, Okimo, Gorman (Revan 67’), Kabamba, Powell (H.Smith 67’), Kanu (Senior 75’), Pritchard, Woods, Cropper, De Havilland.

Unused Substitutes: Moyo, Diarra