Today we are launching an award event at Saracens StoneX Standium to celebrate Barnet’s inspirational women and girls past, future and present. We are on a mission to find women and girl who make a difference to our community!

The ‘InspirationAll awards’ will annually recognise the inspiring work and accomplishments of women and girls in Barnet. Award categories include: Business and Construction, Sport and Wellbeing, Environment and Sustainability, Inspiring Young Woman and Community and Culture. Everyone who lives, works and studies in Barnet are able to vote.

The StoneX event was opened by the Worshipful Mayor of Barnet and well attended by over 150 people from the voluntary, community and faith sector, and key partners including the Met Police. Guest speakers included Dr Doirean Wilson, Senior Lecturer & Diversity Lead at Middlesex University, and Barnet resident Propa Rezwana Anwar, Vice Chair of The Barnet Multi Faith Forum, and Youth Council Events Manager for The Faith & Belief Forum. There were also special performances from pupils at Copthall School and the Barnet Education Arts Trust. Plus young speakers who live, work and study in the borough, an apprentice, student, and PhD researcher.

To find out more visit http://ow.ly/MeFI50Nc8p0

Happy International Womens Day 2023

