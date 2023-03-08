Have you seen this missing man from Enfield?

We are appealing for help in finding a man from Edmonton who has not been seen since Saturday morning (4 March 2023). Adam Bugos, 39, was last seen around 08.40hrs in the Sayesbury Lane area.

Adam is described as vulnerable and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

He is described as approximately 5ft 8, slim build, with short black hair, greying on sides. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a dark grey jumper, and black shoes.

If you have seen Adam, or you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 23MIS007189.