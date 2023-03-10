Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Tottenham have appealed for help from the public during an appearance on BBC’s Crimewatch Live.

The victim, aged in her 30s, was on West Green Road, Tottenham, at around 03:00hrs on Saturday, 25 June 2022 when she was approached by two men. They walked to Houghton Road together before the victim was raped by one of the men while the other stood and acted as a look-out.

An image and a reconstruction of the incident have now featured on the BBC’s Crimewatch Live programme in the hope someone will come forward with information which could help the investigation.

Detectives have issued the image of both men who they would like to trace.

The offence was reported to police and officers quickly attended and spoke with the victim.

The first man was described by the victim as being inebriated. He was described as being possibly Asian or Turkish, being around 5ft 8ins tall, with a stocky build. He had a thick, tidy black beard and did not speak with an English accent. He was wearing a grey hoodie.

The second man was also described as being possibly Asian or Turkish, being around 5ft 8ins tall, with a slim build. He had an oval, slim face with short receding hair and a light brown short beard. He was wearing a black jumper. He stood nearby whilst the victim was attacked.

Both men walked off together in the direction of West Green Road.

The woman is being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers are continuing to conduct a number of enquiries into the offence.

Detective Sergeant Pembe Rayif, from North Area’s Safeguarding Team, said: “This was a traumatic ordeal for the victim and we are doing everything we can to support her and bring the perpetrator to justice.

“We are very keen to speak to the men in the CCTV images we have released and we would ask anyone who can identify them to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 1632/25JUN22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.