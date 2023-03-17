Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man they are keen to speak with in connection with a sexual assault that took place on Wednesday, 22 February at Craven Street, WC2N.

The victim, a male, aged 20s, was assaulted at approximately 01:40hrs and then again by the same individual just before 03:00hrs.

Extensive CCTV enquiries have been conducted and the suspect was seen in the surrounding area for approximately three hours.

Anyone who can identify the male pictured should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 4412/16MAR23.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

