Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man who robbed a shop in Islington while armed with a machete.

At approximately 2300hrs on 10 October 2022, the suspect entered the grocery shop in Grosvenor Avenue, N5 and threatened the shop keeper with a machete. He made off with cash and cigarettes, running on Grosvenor Avenue towards Highbury New Park.

Detective Constable Hickson of the Met’s Central North BCU said: “The police investigation led to the recovery of the machete, which was left under communal bins outside Hillfield House off Grosvenor Avenue. However the suspect remains outstanding.

“I appreciate the CCTV is not especially clear and does not show his full face, but I am hopeful that the man’s clothing and the moving images of him will enable somebody to recognise him.

“He is described as a white male, between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 6ft and of a skinny build.

“Clearly he is a callous individual who is quite willing to brandish a terrifying weapon for relatively little reward. He does not deserve to be protected. If you know who he is, please tell police or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers.”

Please contact police via 101 or by tweeting @MetCC quoting reference 8048/10OCT22. You can call the independent charity Crimestoppers via 101 or contact them online. They will not trace your IP address.