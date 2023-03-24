The incident occurred in Oxford Place, at around 6.50pm on Thursday 16 March.

It was reported that a dog was being walked on a lead when it was approached and attacked by three loose dogs, described as being light in colour.

Three people, including the dog’s female owner and a 90-year-old man, sustained injuries while attempting to intervene.

A man then arrived, collected the three loose dogs and left the area.

Sadly, the dog which had been targeted, a Jack Russell cross Chihuahua, died at the scene.

Detective Constable Jordan Quicke, who is investigating, said: “This was a devastating and extremely frightening ordeal for the owner of the dog and those who attempted to intervene.

“We’ve been conducting enquiries since the incident was reported to us and a man was subsequently arrested in connection with the investigation on Wednesday (22 March).

“We believe that a number of people saw what happened and we’d be keen to hear from these witnesses as part of our ongoing enquiries. If you have any information, please get in touch. Thank you.”

If you can help, please contact DC Quicke via email.

Information can also be reported online, by speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/21858/23.

Alternatively, members of the public can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.