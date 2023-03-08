Do you recognise him?

Officers are today issuing CCTV images following a sexual assault at Euston Underground station in London.

The incident happened at around 4.36am on Saturday 4 February.

A man is reported to have sexually assaulted a woman.

Investigators would like to speak to the man in the images who may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 73 of 04/02/23.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Appeal image 1: