Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command (RTPC) are appealing for the public’s help after a man was seriously assaulted on a bus.

The incident happened at about 22:15hrs on Tuesday, 28 February on a route 94 bus that was traveling on Oxford Street, W1.

A 25-year-old man, who was a passenger on the bus, was involved in an argument with another man.

The 25-year-old received serious head injuries during the incident and is currently being treated in hospital and is in a critical condition.

Officers are working to inform his next of kin.

The suspect in the case was described as of middle eastern appearance, aged in his mid-20s, with black curly hair and a beard.

He left the bus in the company of an unidentified woman and they headed off towards Oxford Circus tube station

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Dougall, of the Met’s RTPC, said: “At this early stage it appears the victim sustained his injuries as a result of blunt force. But, however the injuries were inflicted, we now have a young man critically ill in hospital and we are appealing for information.

“I would like to thank those people on the bus who have already come forward, but we also need to trace where these people went after they left the bus. Anyone driving along Oxford Circus or Regents Street with any dash cam footage, please check the footage for the people described.

“You can contact police, or if you prefer speak to Crimestoppers who will never ask for your name, but however you choose, please do make contact.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 7103/28FEB

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.