Andrew Lambrou with the song, “Break A Broken Heart” is Cyprus’ participation in this year’s Eurovision contest taking place in May, in Liverpool, the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC) announced on Thursday.

According to CyBC, the ballad talks about relationships that end with a broken heart but in the end, they might very well push us to rise again from the ashes, even stronger. The song, released by Panik Records, was written by Thomas Stengaard, Marcus Winther-John, Jimmy Jansson and Jimmy Joker Thornfeldt who have written songs for celebrities and other Eurovision participations in the past. The song’s string arrangement is by Mattias Bylund, who won a Grammy award for his string arrangement on Taylor Swift’s multi-platinum album, “1989”.

The video is directed by the Greek director Giorgos Mpenioudakis.

CyBC notes that, following an agreement it signed with Panik Records and, in collaboration with City Pop Records of Australia, it announced at the end of 2022 that Cyprus will be represented in the 67th Eurovision Song Contest by singer Andrew Lambrou, who is represented by New York based Saiko Management.