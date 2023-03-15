Statements by the General Secretary of AKEL S.Stefanou to Astra radio station

AKEL seeks clarification from President Christodoulides on his proposals on the Cyprus problem

AKEL is seeking clarifications from the President of the Republic regarding his proposals for EU involvement on the Cyprus problem and on what he intends to say to UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo.

The General Secretary of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou asked Nicos Christodoulides to convene a session of the National Council so as to be briefed about the approaches and rationale of the various initiatives the President wants to take on the Cyprus problem.

Speaking to the Astra radio ‘Morning Edition’, S.Stefanou stressed that any initiatives must be within the framework of the good offices of the UN Secretary General and the resolutions of the UN Security Council, as well as within the framework of the EU’s decisions stipulating its involvement in the Cyprus problem is within the framework of the Resolutions of the UN.

The General Secretary of AKEL also recalled that EU Commissioner for Foreign Policy Federica Mogherini was present in 2017 at the talks AT Crans Montana.

S.Stefanou added that the ongoing contacts and consultations underway have started bearing in mind the apportion of responsibilities on the Greek Cypriot side for the post-Crans Montana deadlock and given Antonio Guterres’ statements that he does not trust the two sides to complete the effort from where they had remained at Crans Montana.

The General Secretary of AKEL stressed that AKEL’s positions on how the Cyprus problem should be handled in order to break the deadlock are very clear, while AKEL also has positions on how incentives can be used to help overcome the stalemate.