Municipalities, communities and other bodies agreed on actions for joint cooperation for registering Cypriot lace in UNESCO’s World Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

This was agreed in a meeting held in Athienou earlier in the week.

The Municipality of Athienou said in a written statement, that, the meeting between bodies that have registered Cypriot types of lace such as “venice” or “pittotis”, the Athienou oloploumi, the papilla and fervolites lace, with the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Cyprus and representatives of local authorities, namely, Athienou, Lapithos, Omodos, Koilani and the Koilani Cultural Group was held on its own initiative.

During the meeting, everyone agreed to the suggestion by Mayor of Athienou, Kyriakos Kareklas for cooperation and to ask the competent service of the Deputy Ministry of Culture to promote actions and request for the joint registration of the laces of Athienou, Lapithos, Karavas, Omodos and Koilani in the UNESCO World Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

It is added that they have also decided to develop a network, with the aim of joint cooperation for registering Cypriot lace in the List in question.