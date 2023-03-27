AEK v Omonia Whites

A cold and wet Friday night under the floodlights offered a great game for the spectators who witnessed 2 good footballing teams serve up a great game.

Omonia were on the front foot from the off and dominated proceedings, stretching the play and forcing AEK back. Midway through the first half, they took the lead from a set piece. The second half was more evenly matched and even though AEK hit the woodwork twice and missed some gilt-edged opportunities, it was Omonia who took the 3 points.

AEK U14s through to another Cup Final

AEK v Whetstone Wanderers.

A wet and soggy Sunday morning for all for this double header where victory in both games would have secured AEK’s spot in the final of the Spring Cup.

With this in mind, AEK came out for the first game with purpose and determination and scored 2 goals in quick succession via Lucca and Michael. With total control and sensing it would be their day, Lucca and Tristan grabbed to more to make it 5-0 at half time.

The second half was a carbon copy with AEK exerting their dominance. Michael popped up with an impressive hat-trick, Sami with a cute long range finish and Captain Lucca with the 5th culminating in his hat-trick and making the final score

AEK 10 Whetstone 0.

MOM – Lucca

Game 2 of the day was a business like performance from AEK who continued to show their class, but with Whetstone naturally playing more defensively, had to work harder for the victory. With Marcus and Lucca scoring in the first half and a tidy Whetstone consolation it was 2-1 at half time. However, goals from Kai, Angel and a collectors item right foot half volley from Savva, earned their team a 5-1 victory ensuring their progression to the Spring Cup Final.

MOM – Michael

