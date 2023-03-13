Another long away trip for the AEK U14s who faced Brookhouse in Hayes in a semi final clash bidding to reach the final of the Middlesex Trophy.

In a tense opening, it was Brookhouse who started well, gaining a foothold in the game and having the lions share of the possession. Midway through the first half however, it was AEK who struck first with a well corner taken by Sami who found Jon who subsequently tucked it away low and hard to give AEK the advantage going into half time.

Straight from kick off, AEK doubled their lead after some nice combination play between Angel, Kai and Marcus who found Lucca who unleashed a first time long range effort from outside the box. With confidence high and Brookhouse deflated, AEK started showing their class with some excellent passing and movement, but could capitalise. However, their good play paid dividends when they won a free kick and up stepped captain Lucca who hit a powerful curling shot with which nestled into the top corner from 25 yards.

Credit to Brookhouse who kept fighting and against the run of play scored their first and with seconds of the match remaining, scored a second from the penalty spot.

Sadly for them, it was too little, too late and it was a jubilant AEK who deservedly progress to the final on May 21st.

A great team effort showing resilience, desire, quality of play and spirit.

Goals – Lucca (2), Jon

MOM – Arjon- a magnificent display who marshalled his defence well offering constant encouragement and representing real leadership quality.