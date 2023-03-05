Sunday 12 March

Join the celebrations for the 90th anniversary of the iconic Southgate Station, open since 1933, with Southgate District Civic Voice, Enfield Council, TfL, local community groups and businesses.

There will be a range of FREE activities on offer for all ages, including heritage tours of the station and a London Transport RT bus from the 1940’s, live music, planting, games, and the opportunity to give your views on future cultural projects & public realm improvements. Don’t miss out on birthday cake at 2:30pm and some fantastic food offers by Ashfield Parade cafes & restaurants. Hope to see you there!

