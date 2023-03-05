Every Barnet parent who applied on time for a secondary school place for their child has received an offer of a place. This is the fourth year in a row that this has been achieved.

This year, the council received 7,864 on time applications. 4,406 were from Barnet residents, and 3,458 were from residents in other boroughs.

Of those who applied, nearly 72 per cent were successful in securing a place at their first choice of secondary school.

This year, nearly 90 per cent who applied were offered at least one of their top three preferences.

Councillor Pauline Coakley Webb, Chair of the Children, Education and Safeguarding Committee, said: “As always, the popularity of our schools has meant a very high demand for places. I’m delighted that we’ve been able to provide a place to every pupil who applied on time, and I would like to wish all the students starting secondary school later this year every success.”