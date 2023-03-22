Police were called at approximately 06:00hrs on Monday, 20 March to reports of an injured man in Chandos Avenue, N20.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a 44-year-old man, believed to be Stefan Stelian Moraru, a Romanian national, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post mortem held on Tuesday, 21 March established a cause of death as single stab wound to the heart.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime are leading the investigation. At this early stage, there have been no arrests.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said: “I would like to appeal to any witnesses who were in the area of Chandos Avenue and Whetstone High Street, N20 on Sunday, 19 March at approximately 10.30pm.

“Our enquiries suggest there was a disturbance or altercation on Chandos Avenue at or about this time and we are seeking any witnesses to this.

“I am particularly interested in anyone who may have had a dashcam when travelling through either of these roads at the time.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD968/20Mar, or call Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Southgate Underground Station’s 90th Birthday



#Southgate #Southgateunderground