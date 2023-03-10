A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Westminster in 1994.

Sandip Patel, 50 (26.08.72), of Finchley Road, NW8, was charged on Thursday, 9 March. He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 10 March.

The charge relates to the murder of Marina Koppell who died after being stabbed at her home in Chiltern Street, W1 on 8 August 1994. Marina was 39-years-old at the time of her death.

This development comes following a review of the investigation by the Met’s Special Casework Team who review unsolved homicide cases.