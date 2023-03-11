London.

Kareem Foster, 30 (6.12.92) of no fixed address was charged on Friday, 10 March as follows:

– Possession a firearm with intent to endanger life on Sunday, 19 February;

– Possession a firearm with intent to endanger life on Thursday, 9 March;

– Possession a firearm on Sunday, 19 February;

– Possession a firearm on the Thursday, 9 March;

– Two counts of possession of prohibited ammunition.

He appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on the same day where he was remanded in custody to appear at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday, 4 April.

The charges relate to shots fired from a vehicle shortly before 05:30hrs on Sunday, 19 February at Marble Drive, NW2.

There were no reported injuries.

+ A 21-year-old woman arrested on Thursday, 9 March on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life was subsequently released on bail.