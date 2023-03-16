A man has been jailed after he violently robbed a woman for her earrings in east London.

Gary McKibbin, 36 (26.06.86), of Edmeston Close, E9, was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday, 14 March to three years and two months’ imprisonment.

He pleaded guilty at the same court on Tuesday, March 7 to robbery.

The court heard that police were called on Saturday, 11 February by a member of public who said a man was being detained by several people in Kyverdale Road, N16.

On arrival, officers found McKibbin being restrained by two members of the public with further witnesses standing close by.

Officers spoke to people at the scene and established that McKibbin and another man robbed a woman of her earrings before violently pushing her to the floor in an attempt to take more items from her.

Several quick thinking members of the community intervened and managed to detain McKibbin until officers arrived a short time later. The second man managed to escape.

McKibbin was arrested and charged with robbery. He was convicted as above.

The second suspect remains outstanding. He is described as a black man, aged in his 30s, about 5ft 3ins to 5ft5ins. He was wearing dark clothing.

Superintendent Andy Port, from the Central East area’s Neighbourhoods Team, said: “McKibbin and another man deliberately targeted a lone woman for her jewellery, violently attacking her in the process. Luckily, some fast thinking and courageous members of the public intervened and detained McKibbin until the swift arrival of officers. After being caught red-handed, McKibbin was left with no option but to plead guilty.

“However, we remain committed to bringing the second man to justice and I’d appeal to anyone with information to contact us or Crimestoppers.

“It is vital that members of the public feel safe on the streets of London. Every robbery has a significant impact on the victim.

“Officers are doing fantastic work in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, and across the capital, to target opportunistic robbers like McKibbin who fuel violence.”

Detective Inspector Nikki Hardy, from the Central East’s Burglary and Robbery Investigation Team, said: “I am proud of the work conducted by my investigation teams in helping to bring this violent offender to justice so quickly. And I am very grateful to the members of the public who assisted on the night of the incident.”

Anyone with information about the second suspect is asked to contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7843/11FEB.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.