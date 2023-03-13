A house fire in #Tottenham is believed to have been accidental and caused by incense sticks. Never leave them burning unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a house fire on Arnold Road in Tottenham.

Part of the first floor and part of the loft of a two-storey terraced house were damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received seven calls about the fire.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by the unsafe use of incense sticks.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles, incense sticks and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire. It’s really important that you never leave these items unattended and keep them away from anything that can easily catch fire.

“You should also ensure they are in a heat-resistant holder and placed on a stable surface, so they won’t be knocked over.”

The Brigade was called at 1728 and the fire was under control by 1837. Fire crews from Tottenham, Walthamstow, Holloway and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.