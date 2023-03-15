JOURNALIST/ EDITORIAL OPENING

Skills

University Degree in Journalism or other related qualification

Excellent knowledge of Greek and English

Computer Proficiency in MS Office.

Experience with WordPress, the use of QuarkXPress will be an added advantage.

Basic knowledge of photography and videography, use of photoshop or other editing software.

Experience in planning and completing tasks to meet deadlines.

Job Description

Produce original content, special features and presentations

Translate Press Releases and other content from English to Greek and vice versa

Covering Events

Communicate with interested parties and work with the team to publish content.

Editing – pagination for the print edition of the newspaper

Presenting and participating in the production of news reports for our social media channels

Update website content and social media feeds

About the office

Work in a company with more than 45 years of experience in media and publication industry.

We are located just a 10-minute walk Wood Green Underground station as well as an excellent bus network with a bus stop outside the main building.

Office hours are Monday to Thursday 08:30 – 17:00 and Friday’s 08:30 – 14:30, event coverage may be outside these hours.

If applying for the part-time role certain flexibilities will be granted.

We a located at the Cypriot Community Centre and pride ourselves on having a friendly work environment.

Please send your CV to the Managing Director at [email protected]