JOURNALIST/ EDITORIAL OPENING
Skills
University Degree in Journalism or other related qualification
Excellent knowledge of Greek and English
Computer Proficiency in MS Office.
Experience with WordPress, the use of QuarkXPress will be an added advantage.
Basic knowledge of photography and videography, use of photoshop or other editing software.
Experience in planning and completing tasks to meet deadlines.
Job Description
- Produce original content, special features and presentations
- Translate Press Releases and other content from English to Greek and vice versa
- Covering Events
- Communicate with interested parties and work with the team to publish content.
- Editing – pagination for the print edition of the newspaper
- Presenting and participating in the production of news reports for our social media channels
- Update website content and social media feeds
About the office
Work in a company with more than 45 years of experience in media and publication industry.
We are located just a 10-minute walk Wood Green Underground station as well as an excellent bus network with a bus stop outside the main building.
Office hours are Monday to Thursday 08:30 – 17:00 and Friday’s 08:30 – 14:30, event coverage may be outside these hours.
If applying for the part-time role certain flexibilities will be granted.
We a located at the Cypriot Community Centre and pride ourselves on having a friendly work environment.
Please send your CV to the Managing Director at [email protected]