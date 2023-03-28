Page Green Common: Phase 1 improvements complete

Phase 1 improvements to Page Green Common are now complete.

We would like to extend a big thank you to all the community including Page Green Residents Association and local creatives who have been involved in the project so far. An especially big thanks goes to Earlsmead primary school who have been integral in providing young peoples views throughout.

For wider project improvement updates, view our Page Green Common and Rangemoor Open Space and Page Green Terrace sections below.

————————————————

Page Green Common

Page Green Common is a green space at the junction of High Road and Broad Lane. Haringey Council appointed muf architects in 2018 to improve the physical environment of the Common whilst celebrating its history, making it feel safer and more welcoming, and encouraging people to stay there longer and more often.

We held events on the Common where we spoke with local residents and businesses, Earlsmead Primary School, Page Green Residents Association and local creatives to understand what improvements they would like to see. Their views informed a concept design that was approved by the Council in 2019.

The improvements celebrate the history of the Common, improve safety, and create a welcoming environment for local residents, families and schoolchildren.

Phase 1 Improvement Works: Completed in March 2023

The first phase of improvements comprised:

• Planting new trees and a wildflower meadow

• A play route and path offering an alternative route through the Common, away from Broad Lane

• A low wall at the north-eastern corner of the Common shielding the green area near the play equipment from the road

• A new paved area and bench near Earlsmead Primary School catering to parents/carers picking up children from school

• Repaving of the footpaths to the south of the rain beds along Broad Lane

• Celebrating the history of the Seven Sisters trees with a stone circle around them

• New lighting along the footpaths

• Connecting the existing pedestrian island at the Rangemoor/Wakefield Road junction with the pavement to create a safer crossing for pedestrians,

and planting a new tree.

Feedback from the local community is that the existing shrubbery on the Common attracted anti-social behaviour, littering and contributes to people feeling unsafe. As a result, we removed the central shrubbery. We also removed three scattered shrubs and three unhealthy trees and replaced them with five new trees and approximately 60 new shrubs spread across the Common.

A decision to remove any trees and plants is not taken lightly. To ensure that the improvement works maintain and enhance the biodiversity of Page Green Common, a tree audit and an Ecological Appraisal have been carried out, and the improvement works were carried out in accordance with their recommendations.

The improvements are shown within the red line in the sketch below.

If you have any feedback or queries regarding the works, contact details of the contractors will be provided on signage at the site.

Phase 2 Improvement Works

The second phase of works will comprise of:

• New signage

• Improved rain beds along the Broad Lane edge which will be more biodiverse and create a buffer from the road

• New zebra crossing on Wakefield Road connecting the Common to Earlsmead Primary School

• Improvements to the Air Vent artwork, to make it more durable, and to the seating

• Improvements to paving at western end of the Common.

The council is engaging with Transport for London regarding potential future cycle routes around the Page Green area. The second phase of works will be progressed once cycle route(s) are confirmed, to ensure the designs are compatible.

Updates, when available, will be posted on this page.

———————————————————————————————————–

Rangemoor Open Space and Page Green Terrace

As an outcome of discussions with the local community, we decided to look into small-scale improvements to Rangemoor Open Space and Page Green Terrace, which are seen as valuable but underused green spaces in the area.

Rangemoor Open Space – Improvements underway

The improvements have been designed together with Earlsmead Primary School, Priscilla Wakefield Nursing Home, and the Page Green Residents Association, as well as broader members of the local community. They aim to invite the widest range of residents to use Rangemoor for play, rest, socialising, or gardening, by making it welcoming and accessible to those of all ages and abilities.

The below plan shows the final design, which includes:

1. Three new lighting columns positioned at the entrances

2. Basket swing play equipment

3. New benches

4. New brick planters for gardening, designed to be accessible to all members of the community

5. Repairing the pavement

6. Replacing the entrance gates with bollards to enable easier access for wheelchairs, prams and other users

7. Replacing the bins

8. New sensory planting and crown lifting the trees to improve biodiversity

9. New, accessible entrance to the games area (MUGA) close to Rangemoor Road.

The improvements have started on site in February 2023 and are expected to take around six-eight weeks to complete. A letter has been sent to residents and businesses in the vicinity to notify them of the works.

Page Green Terrace – improvements underway!

The improvements – which have been designed through our work with the local community in 2021 – focus on care and repair. Page Green Terrace will be planted as a biodiverse corridor, bringing colour to the High Road and supporting local ecology.

The first stage of improvement works was completed in early July:

• Removal of broken fence

• Pavement resurfacing to improve accessibility.

Stage 2 works are being undertaken in winter/ spring 2022/23 and include:

• Trimming of hedges (November)

• New meadow planting (November), including temporary fencing to protect the seeded meadow, to be in place until late spring/early summer 2023

• Repairs to hedges (March)

• Replacement of benches (March).

We will also be installing new signage for Page Green Terrace at a later date.

The below sketch shows the overall scope of the improvement works.

How to get involved

If you have any further questions on the project, please email us at [email protected]