Death Announcement:

Argyroulla Yiannakou

(born in Argaki Village, Morphou)

08.02.1939 – 26.02.2023

We are sad to announce the death of Argyroulla Yiannakou, on 26th February 2023 at the age of 84.

Born and raised in Argaki Village, Morphou, Argyroulla moved to London with her beloved

husband Christodoulos in 1960. She was predeceased by Chris but leaves behind a family who loved her dearly: her sons Yan and Pan, and grandchildren Fin, Senna, Luke, and Anna, all of whom she adored.

Argyroulla was a woman dedicated to caring for others and she did that with energy, honesty and integrity.

Argyroulla’s hospitality was legendary, and her home was always open to anyone who needed a fabulous meal and some shelter. She had a gift for making friends with anyone, and her warmth and kindness meant that she was always at the centre of family and community life.

Her love and generosity touched the lives of so many, and her memory will be cherished forever.

A memorial service will be on Saturday 22nd April at 11.30am at St. Andrews Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Kentish Town.

This will be followed by buffet reception at The Grafton Pub, Prince of Wales Rd, NW5 3LG at 12.30 – 2.00pm. All are invited but please let us know if you are attending the reception for our numbers.

Please RSVP to:

[email protected], +375 96614258

[email protected], +44 7584387147

Donations to: Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society https://eshop.anticancersociety.org.cy/en/make-a-donation

St Andrew’s Greek Church

https://www.standrewsgreekorthodoxcathedral.co.uk/make-a-donation/

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

