Chelsea will face holders Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Pep Guardiola faces his former club as Manchester City play six-time winners Bayern Munich.

Inter Milan face Benfica and Serie A champions AC Milan take on current leaders Napoli.

If Chelsea and Manchester City get through, they will meet in an all-Premier League semi-final while AC Milan or Napoli will face Inter Milan or Benfica in the other semi-final.

The first legs of the quarter-finals take place on 11-12 April, with the return games on 18-19 April.

The first legs of the semi-finals will be on 9-10 May, and the second legs on 16-17 May.

The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, will host the final on 10 June.

It is the third successive season Chelsea and Real Madrid, the record 14-time winners, have met in the competition.

Chelsea beat Real in the semi-finals on their way to winning the trophy in 2020-21 before losing 5-4 on aggregate to the Spanish giants last season in the quarter-finals.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich have not met competitively since 2014 when Guardiola was in charge of the German club.

Champions League quarter-final draw

Real Madrid v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Benfica

Manchester City v Bayern Munich

AC Milan v Napoli

Champions League semi-final draw

AC Milan or Napoli v Benfica or Inter Milan

Real Madrid or Chelsea v Manchester City or Bayern Munic

Manchester United will meet record six-time winners Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Should they advance, Erik ten Hag’s side will face either Juventus – whose squad includes former United midfielder Paul Pogba – or Arsenal’s conquerors Sporting Lisbon in the semi-finals.

In the other last-eight ties, Roma face Feyenoord and Bayer Leverkusen meet Union Saint-Gilloise.

West Ham will meet Gent in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.

It will be the first meeting between the sides since the 1964-65 Cup Winners’ Cup, which West Ham went on to win.

If they defeat their Belgian opponents, West Ham face AZ Alkmaar or Anderlecht in the semi-finals.

Lech Poznan take on Fiorentina and Basel play Nice in the other ties.

The first legs of of both competitions take place on 13 April, with the return games on 20 April.

The semi-finals are scheduled to be played on 11 and 18 May.

West Ham reached the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2021-22

Sevilla are recent serial winners of the Europa League, having won all of their six titles since 2006 and they defeated the Red Devils in the semi-finals on their way to winning it in 2020.

Their squad includes Brazil defender Alex Telles, who is on loan from United.

“Sevilla are very experienced in the Europa League and have won it so many times,” said United boss Ten Hag.

“We have to be aware of it.”

Ten Hag’s side, who won last month’s Carabao Cup, are also still in the FA Cup and host Fulham in the quarter-finals of that competition on Sunday (16:30 GMT).

Europa League quarter-final draw

Manchester United v Sevilla

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

Bayer Leverkusen v Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord v Roma

Europa League semi-final draw

Juventus or Sporting Lisbon v Manchester United or Sevilla

Feyenoord or Roma v Bayer Leverkusen or Union Saint-Gilloise

Europa Conference League quarter-final draw

Lech Poznan v Fiorentina

Gent v West Ham

AZ Alkmaar v Anderlecht

Basel v Nice

Europa Conference League semi-final draw

Lech Poznan or Fiorentina v Basel or Nice

Gent or West Ham v AZ Alkmaar or Anderlecht