Strikes are planned that will affect TfL and national rail services.

Wednesday 15 March – Tube strike

A Tube strike is planned on Wednesday 15 March.

Tube

Little or no service is expected on the Tube network

If you need to travel, allow more time for your journey.

Services on 14 March will run as normal, except the last District line service to Richmond. This will leave Upminster at 23:13.

Check before you travel.

London Overground

Services will be much busier than normal and queuing systems may be in place

Services are expected to run as normal

Closure of Tube stations may mean some services will be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination

Elizabeth line

Services will be much busier than normal and queuing systems may be in place

No service expected between Paddington and Abbey Wood/Stratford before 07:30 or after 22:30

Closure of Tube stations may mean some services will be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination

DLR and trams

Services are expected to run as normal

Closure of Tube stations may mean some services will be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination

There will be no step free access for the DLR at Bank on 15 March. If the station is able to open, you will need to use the Monument entrance

Buses

Buses will run as normal

Services will be much busier, particularly from mainline stations

Walking and cycling

Consider walking or cycling part of your journey

Much of Zone 1 is walkable

You are never more than 600m from a Santander Cycle hire point in central London

There are electric scooter rental trials in some London Boroughs

Walking and cycing maps

West End walking map

City of London walking map

Walking times between stations map

Cycling map

Thursday 16 March

Tube services will be recovering from the strike on Wednesday 15 March. There is also a national rail strike today. Check before you travel for the latest information.

Tube

Tube services will start later than normal and will be disrupted through the morning

London Overground, trams and DLR

Services are expected to run as normal

Some services may be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination

Elizabeth line

Services between Paddington and Abbey Wood/Stratford will start later than normal

Some services may be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination

Due to the national rail strike today, there will be:

No Elizabeth line service between Shenfield and Brentwood before 07:00 and after 23:00

No Elizabeth line service between Maidenhead and Reading before 07:00 and after 19:00

No westbound service from Paddington until approximately 07:00

National rail strike

There is a national rail strike today.

There will be reduced services across many parts of the national rail network

For further details, check the National Rail website