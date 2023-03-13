Strikes are planned that will affect TfL and national rail services.
Wednesday 15 March – Tube strike
A Tube strike is planned on Wednesday 15 March.
Tube
Little or no service is expected on the Tube network
If you need to travel, allow more time for your journey.
Services on 14 March will run as normal, except the last District line service to Richmond. This will leave Upminster at 23:13.
Check before you travel.
London Overground
Services will be much busier than normal and queuing systems may be in place
Services are expected to run as normal
Closure of Tube stations may mean some services will be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination
Elizabeth line
Services will be much busier than normal and queuing systems may be in place
No service expected between Paddington and Abbey Wood/Stratford before 07:30 or after 22:30
Closure of Tube stations may mean some services will be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination
DLR and trams
Services are expected to run as normal
Closure of Tube stations may mean some services will be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination
There will be no step free access for the DLR at Bank on 15 March. If the station is able to open, you will need to use the Monument entrance
Buses
Buses will run as normal
Services will be much busier, particularly from mainline stations
Walking and cycling
Consider walking or cycling part of your journey
Much of Zone 1 is walkable
You are never more than 600m from a Santander Cycle hire point in central London
There are electric scooter rental trials in some London Boroughs
Walking and cycing maps
West End walking map
City of London walking map
Walking times between stations map
Cycling map
Thursday 16 March
Tube services will be recovering from the strike on Wednesday 15 March. There is also a national rail strike today. Check before you travel for the latest information.
Tube
Tube services will start later than normal and will be disrupted through the morning
London Overground, trams and DLR
Services are expected to run as normal
Some services may be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination
Elizabeth line
Services between Paddington and Abbey Wood/Stratford will start later than normal
Some services may be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination
Due to the national rail strike today, there will be:
No Elizabeth line service between Shenfield and Brentwood before 07:00 and after 23:00
No Elizabeth line service between Maidenhead and Reading before 07:00 and after 19:00
No westbound service from Paddington until approximately 07:00
National rail strike
There is a national rail strike today.
There will be reduced services across many parts of the national rail network
For further details, check the National Rail website