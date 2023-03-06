Barnet got back to winning ways on Friday evening as The Bees defeated Southend United 1-0 at Roots Hall.

Dean Brennan named four changes to the starting XI that lost to Oldham Athletic on Tuesday. Laurie Walker returned from injury and replaced Aymen Azaze. Sam Woods, Moussa Diarra and Harry Smith all returned to the starting squad with Finley Potter, Dale Gorman and Courtney Senior being dropped to the bench.

Southend started the game the brightest. Moussa Diarra put in some excellent blocks to deny the hosts an early lead. Jack Bridge had a go from distance, his effort narrowly went over the bar. Another strike was sent towards Walker’s goal but the keeper collected with ease.

Barnet then had a golden opportunity to open the scoring. Harry Smith’s looping header came back off the far post and fell to the feet of Nicke Kabamba. Kabamba’s effort is blocked and the ball rolled across back to Smith who is denied with another goal-line clearance.

A moment of controversy followed as Sam Beard brought down a Southend attacker while he was through on goal. Despite the appeals from Southend, the ref only gave Beard a yellow as he wasn’t the last defender at the point of contact.

HT | Southend United 0-0 Barnet

Southend started the second half the brightest and had some chances from set-pieces which the Barnet defence dealt with.

Dean Brennan made a tactical change in the 61st minute when Woods came off for Dale Gorman. Minutes later The Bees took the lead through Idris Kanu. Smith’s initial shot was saved but Kanu was there to tap it in for his third goal in three games.

Walker was then called into action with an excellent save from close range which Pritchard cleared away.

The Southend keeper was called into action twice with two successful one-on-one saves against Smith and Kanu. The Bees created many chances but managed to see out the one goal scoreline and secured the three-points.

The Bees next game is against Dorking Wanderers on Tuesday evening.

Barnet Starting XI: Walker, Collinge, Okimo, Kabamba (Moyo 90’), Kanu, Pritchard, Beard, Diarra, Woods (Gorman 61’), Smith, De Havilland

Unused Substitutes: Callan, Potter, Senior

Goals: Kanu 66’