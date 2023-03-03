3rd Lenten Vespers in Edinburgh

On Sunday, 19th March 2023, at the Church of St. Andrew in Edinburgh, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain Bishop presided during the Third Lenten Great Vespers accompanied His Grace Bishop Raphael of Ilion as well as Protopresbyter Antonios Kakalis, Presbyter Luke Jeffery, Presbyter Janis Stumbris, Archdeacon George Tsourous and Deacon Anton Caius Gurgu.

After the end of the vespers, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas ordained Protopresbyter Antonios Kakalis an Archimandrite, Presbyter Luke Jeffery as Protopresbyter and Chad Sutherland-Lockhart, Finbar Sutherland-Lockhart, Jeremiah Chan and Nikita Cresescu as Readers.