This 1st ever dinner and movie night was organized by the newly establish Youth and Young Adult Ministry of the Archdiocese (Ages 16-35), called Christian Orthodox Thyateira Youth (COTY). This youth organisation will host dinner and fellowship events on a Thursday every month at the Cathedral, among the manifold other initiatives COTY will offer. Stay tuned for more announcements.

For more information or to join the mailing list, please email: [email protected]