On Thursday, 16th March 2023, with the blessing and encouragement of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas, nearly 90 young adults gathered for dinner and an extraordinary viewing of the film, Man of Godat the historic Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom. Following the film, the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis, Chancellor, and the Rev. Protopresbyter Christodoulos Christodoulou offered a brief reflection on the trials of St. Nektarios and the virtue of patience. During dinner, a brief presentation concerning a potential charitable partnership between COTY and Kind at Heart Foundationwas offered by Ms. Magdalene Parouti.
This 1st ever dinner and movie night was organized by the newly establish Youth and Young Adult Ministry of the Archdiocese (Ages 16-35), called Christian Orthodox Thyateira Youth (COTY). This youth organisation will host dinner and fellowship events on a Thursday every month at the Cathedral, among the manifold other initiatives COTY will offer. Stay tuned for more announcements.
For more information or to join the mailing list, please email: [email protected]