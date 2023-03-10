President of the European People’s Party (EPP), Manfred Weber, agreed with the position expressed by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides that the EU play an active and leading role in the efforts for a solution to the Cyprus issue.

Weber and Christodoulides had a telephone conversation Friday during which they also agreed that President’s proposal for EU’s role will be presented during the upcoming EEP Conference.

According to a Presidency press release, during their phone conversation they discussed the participation of the President of the Republic in the EPP Sessions. Weber has already invited the President to participate in the upcoming EPP Summit that will take place before the European Council on March 23, in Brussels.

President Christodoulides Weber exchanged views on the issues on the agenda of the European Council. Cyprus President briefed Weber on his proposal for an active and leading role for the EU in the efforts to end the deadlock in the Cyprus issue and resume talks on the basis of the agreed UN framework.

EPP Head underlined the long-standing position of the EPP for a solution within the agreed framework of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation, the resolutions of the UN and the principles and values of the EU and the European acquis.

Cyprus has been divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion. Numerous negotiations under the UN aegis to reunite the island have failed to yield results. The latest round of peace talks took place in the summer of 2017, in the Swiss resort of Crans Montana.