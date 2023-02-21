Are you more than 10 weeks pregnant or have a child under the age of 4? You might be eligible for help to buy food, milk and vitamins.
Learn more about Healthy Start at https://www.healthystart.nhs.uk/
If you need support with rising cost of living, visit: www.barnet.gov.uk/costofliving
You can get help to buy fruit and veg, milk and pulses, formula milk and vitamins
Are you more than 10 weeks pregnant or have a child under the age of 4? You might be eligible for help to buy food, milk and vitamins.