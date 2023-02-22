Council Leader, Cllr Peray Ahmet and Cabinet Lead, Cllr Dana Carlin met with Haringey’s registered housing providers to discuss how the council can work with them to provide high quality housing and services for tenants.

The round table event which was held at George Meehan House was attended by more than 15 providers and chaired by the Haringey’s Chief Executive, Andy Donald.

Cllr Dana Carlin, Cabinet Member for House Services, Private Renters and Planning, said:

We were pleased to welcome the leaders of Haringey’s registered providers to this event. Together, we provide social housing to many of the borough’s most vulnerable households and often face similar challenges.

This was an opportunity for us to explore how we can work together strategically, support each other and provide high quality housing as well as meet the needs of our tenants. This is the start of a closer relationship between the borough and our registered housing providers.