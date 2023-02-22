Do you recognise this man?

Officers are today releasing images following a report of a robbery within the women’s bathrooms at London Victoria station.

The incident happened at around 7.50am on Thursday 19 January 2023.

The victim entered the bathrooms located near platform one.

A man entered the bathroom, hit her on the head causing her to fall to the floor, then stole her headphones.

The man fled the station via the Hudson’s place exit.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the images who may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 328 of 19/01/23.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

