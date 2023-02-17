Basile’s Greek Mystique show at the Millfield Theatre on Sunday 5 March at 7pm is now SOLD OUT but we have 2 tickets to give way to one lucky winner, courtesy of 1 to One Events.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of seeing the hilarious Greek American comedian live in action, is tell us when Basile last performed in the UK – was it:

a) 2018

b) 2019

c) 2020

Email your answer and contact details to [email protected]

Closing date for competition: Monday 27 February 2023.

If you missed out on booking this phenomenal new show on the Sunday evening, fear not as due to popular demand, a matinee performance has been added at 2pm, plus an extra date – Saturday 4 March at 7pm.

Both performances on Sunday 5 March feature a special guest star appearance from the ultimate Elvis tribute artist, Mario Kombou, who is currently touring the UK and Europe in his own production of The Elvis Years.

Saturday evening’s show (4 March) will feature a comedy twist, with a special guest appearance by award-winning comic Chris Marco K.

Tickets for all three shows at the Millfield Theatre are priced £25-£40 + booking fee and can be booked online at www.1ToOneEvents.co.uk and https://www.millfieldtheatre.co.uk

Don’t miss the laughter – book now!