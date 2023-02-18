There are no winners and losers” in the presidential elections, President-elect Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday, reiterating that “we will govern for all our fellow citizens, for all our compatriots, for all Cypriots”.

Christodoulides, who was speaking on Friday night in front of his supporters at his campaign office in Pafos, also noted that our tradition is something that we should highlight and utilize more, because we are proud of it.

“If you forget where you started from, you certainly cannot have a way ahead for the future. And Yeroskipou is always on my mind,” he repeated, as he had said on election day. Christodoulides, who comes from Yeroskipou, a village in the district of Pafos, noted that the house he was born and raised was nearby.

He said that he will do what is humanely possible to do justice to those who voted for him. “I know that many of you have honoured me with your vote by going above and beyond”, he pointed out pledging that he would make them feel proud for their choice.

He noted that the real effort begins on the first of March, when he officially assumes office. He said his dialogue with the people was the best thing he had done during this election campaign. “You helped me to understand, to learn the problems, the concerns, the expectations of the Cypriot people for the governance of our country,” he added.

Christodoulides highlighted that his contact with people does not end with tonight’s event, but will continue throughout his administration, “as something beneficial both for us and for society.”

Concluding, the President-elect said that our tradition is something that we must highlight more, we must utilize more. “We are proud of our tradition and our culture and it is a great honour for me that you are here tonight,” he told his supporters.