We were very saddened to see around 500 tyres fly-tipped along the A414 from Holwell Court roundabout to the rear entrance to Hatfield Park. It’s a shocking sight.

Crews will be out next week removing tyres where they can do so safely. As it’s a high speed road, collecting some of them will require a lane closure. We are coordinating that with Herts Highways but it will take longer.