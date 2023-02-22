Sav Tsangaris

14.03.1963 – 09.02.2023

(born in London)

It is with great sadness and the heaviest of hearts that weannounce the loss of our precious and deeply loved husband, devoted dad and doting grandad Sav Tsangaris who passed away on Thursday 9th February at home surrounded by his loving family.

Sav left us far too soon – he leaves behind his cherished wife Katie, sons Steven and Dimitri, daughter Maria, grandchildren Lilah, Miabella and Ella, son-in-law Richard, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, brothers Nick, Andy and sister Helen and many more loving relatives and friends.

Sav was a larger-than-life character with the biggest of hearts, he always had a friendly smile for everyone and left a lasting impression on all who met him.

He has left an enormous void and will be dearly missed. He was a very special and unique person, devoted to his family and friends. He always had so much love to give and his loss has been felt deeply and widely.

You will forever be in our hearts and thoughts as the very loving, devoted, generous and kind person that you were. Goodnight our precious angel, may you rest in peace knowing how deeply you were loved.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, 27th February at 12.00pm at the Twelve Apostles church, AL9 6NG, followed by the burial at New Southgate cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. The wake will be held at Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, N11 1GN opposite the cemetery. Entrance in Oakleigh Road South.

Floral tributes are welcome or plus donations for North London Hospice should you wish to make a donation.Σαβ Τσανγκαρής

(γεννημένος στο Λονδίνο)

Με μεγάλη λύπη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τη απώλεια του πολύτιμου και βαθιά αγαπημένου συζύγου μας, αφιερωμένου πατέρα και λατρεμένου παππού Σαβ Τανγκάρη ο οποίος απεβίωσε την Πέμπτη, 9 Φεβρουαρίου στην οικία του περιτριγυρισμένος από την αγαπημένη οικογένεια του.

Ο Σαβ έφυγε πολύ νωρίς. Αφήνει την αγαπημένη σύζυγο του Κέϊτι, γιούς Στίβεν και Δημήτρη, κόρη Μαρία, εγγόνια Λάϊλα, Μιαμπέλα και Έλλα, γαμπρό Ρίτσαρντ, νύφη Ελίζαμπεθ και αδέρφια Νικ, Άντι, Χέλεν και λοιπούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Ο Σαβ είχε τεράστια καρδιά, ήταν πάντοτε χαμογελαστός με όλους και άφησε ανεξίτηλη εντύπωση σε όλους όσους γνώρισε. Άφησε ένα τεράστιο κενό και θα μας λείψει πολύ. Ήταν ξεχωριστός άνθρωπος και αφιέρωσε τη ζωή του στα παιδιά και τους φίλους του. Πάντα είχε τόση πολύ αγάπη να δώσει και η απώλεια του μας έχει γίνει βαθιά και ευρέως αισθητή.

Στις καρδιές και τις σκέψεις μας θα είσαι πάντα ο στοργικός, αφοσιωμένος, γενναιόδωρος και καλοσυνάτος άνθρωπος που ξέρουμε. Καληνύχτα γλυκέ μας άγγελε. Ας αναπαυθείς εν ειρήνη γνωρίζοντας πόσο βαθιά αγαπήθηκες.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί τη Δευτέρα, 27 Φεβρουαρίου στις 12.00μμ από τον Ελληνορθόδοξο Κοινότης Δώδεκα Αποστόλων, Hatfield AL9 6NG και μετά η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, N11 1GN απέναντι από το κοιμητήριο και με είσοδο από το Oakleigh Road South.

Οποιοσδήποτε θέλει, μπορεί να κάνει δωρεά ανθοδέσμης ή εισφορά για το κέντρο περίθαλψης North London.

