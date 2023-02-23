Panayiota Spyrou

(from Flamoudi/Davlos, Ammochostos)

We are deeply saddened to announce that Panayiota Spyrou, the devoted and beloved wife of the late Yiannis Spyrou, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother sadly passed away on Wednesday, 15 February 2023 at the age of 91.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, 9 March 2023 at 1pm at The Greek Orthodox church of Panagia, Wood Green, 21 Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. The burial will follow at New Southgate cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. After the burial, please join the family at The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, London N11 1NL.

Παναγιώτα Σπύρου

(από Φλαμούδι/Δαύλος, Αμμόχωστος)

Με βαθιά λύπη ανακοινώνουμε ότι η Παναγιώτα Σπύρου, η αφοσιωμένη και πολυαγαπημένη σύζυγος του μακαρίτη Γιάννη Σπύρου, μητέρα, γιαγιά και προγιαγιά έφυγε από τη ζωή την Τετάρτη, 15 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 91 χρονών.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Πέμπτη, 9 Μαρτίου 2023 στη 1μμ από την εκκλησία της Παναγίας, Wood Green, 21 Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. Η ταφή θα ακολουθήσει στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. Μετά την ταφή, παρακαλώ ακολουθήστε την οικογένεια στο The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, London N11 1NL.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

