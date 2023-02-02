30/12/1938-29/12/2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Panayiota Georgiou on the 29th December 2022 at the age of 83. She is the wife of the late Costakis Georgiou from Choirokitia.

She leaves behind her children Katerina (Rina) and George, son-in-law Yiannaki, daughter-in-law Rachel, grandchildren Andrew, Costa, Penny and husband Nick. Great-grandchildren Zachary, Ava, Sienna and Leonidas. Sisters Petroulla, Eleni, Argiri and brothers Koko, Antoni, Andrea and deceased brother Yianni and nieces and nephews along with many relatives.

The funeral will take place on Friday 10th February 2023 at St Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church, 660 Kenton Road, Harrow, HA3 9QN at 12:30pm. It will be followed by a burial at Hendon Cemetery and Crematorium, Holders Hill Road, NW7 1NB at 2.30pm. There will be a donation box at the Church for The London Autism Group Charity.

Παναγιώτα Γεωργίου

(από Αναφωτία Λάρνακας)

30/12/1938-29/12/2022

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς, προγιαγιάς και αδερφής Παναγιώτας Γεωργίου στις 29 Δεκεμβρίου 2022 σε ηλικία 83 ετών. Ήταν σύζυγος του αείμνηστου Κωστάκη Γεωργίου από τη Χοιροκοιτία.

Αφήνει τα παιδιά της Κατερίνα (Ρίνα) και Γιώργο, γαμπρό Γιαννάκη, νύφη Ραχήλ, εγγόνια Ανδρέα, Κώστα, Πένυ και τον σύζυγός της Νίκο. Δισέγγονα Ζαχαρία, Άβα, Σιένα και Λεωνίδα. Οι αδερφές της Πετρούλα, Ελένη, Αργύρη και τα αδέρφια Κόκο, Αντώνη, Ανδρέα και τον εκλιπόντα αδελφό της Γιάννη και ανίψια και πολλούς συγγενείς.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Παρασκευή 10 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Παντελεήμονα, 660 Kenton Road, Harrow, HA3 9QN στις 12:30 μ.μ. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο και το κρεματόριο του Hendon, Holders Hill Road, NW7 1NB στις 2.30 μ.μ.

Θα υπάρχει κιβώτιο εισφορών για την εκκλησία και για τη φιλανθρωπική οργάνωση The London Autism Group.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family