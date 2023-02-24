Maroulla Kouppari

(from Livadia, Larnaca)

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother Maroulla Kouppari on Saturday, 4 February 2023 at the age of 94.

Maroulla came to England in 1951 where she worked at a clothing manufacturer, and she was the last of ten siblings. Now she can reunite in heaven with her beloved daughter Eleni. She will be sorely missed. She leaves behind her daughter Theodora, son-in-law Andrea, grandchildren Niko, Maria, Georgia, Niki and Scott, 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, 28 February 2023 at 10.00am at St Mary’s church, 21 Trinity Rd, London N22 8LB and the burial at New Southgate cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. The wake will follow at Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Oakleigh Rd S, London N11 1GN.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the church for a charity of the family’s choice.

Μαρούλλα Κουππάρη

18.11.1928 – 04.02.2023

(από τα Λιβάδια, Λάρνακα)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς Μαρούλλας Κουππάρη που απεβίωσε το Σάββατο, 4 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 94 ετών.

Η Μαρούλλα ήρθε στην Αγγλία το 1951 όπου εργάστηκε σε εργοστάσιο ρούχων και ήταν η τελευταία από τα δέκα αδέλφια. Τώρα θα ξανασυναντήσει την πολυαγαπημένη της κόρη Ελένη. Θα μας λείψει πολύ. Αφήνει την κόρη της Θεοδώρα, γαμπρό Αντρέα, εγγόνια Νίκο, Μαρία, Γεωργία, Νίκη και Σκοτ, 11 δισέγγονα και 4 τρισέγγονα.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 στις 10.00πμ από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ.

Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Oakleigh Rd S, London N11 1GN.

Αντί για λουλούδια η οικογένεια παρακαλεί αν μπορούν να γίνουν εισφορές στην εκκλησία για φιλανθρωπικούς σκοπούς.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

