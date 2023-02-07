DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

27.10.1926 – 28.01.2023

Maria Zavros

(from Tseri, Cyprus)

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Maria Zavros on Saturday 28 January 2023, aged 96. Maria and her late husband Christos (former Secretary of AKEL Great Britain who passed away in 2018) came to England with their children in 1964. She was a much loved and respected woman who touched many hearts and will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.

She leaves behind her 4 children Nicos, Erini, Lagis, Helen, son-in-law Panicos, daughter-in-law Theophanou, 9 grandchildren Maria, Christos, Alexios, Martha, Orios, Christos, Adam, Luke, Zac, 8 great-grandchildren and many relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 16 February 2023 at 10.00 am at the Greek Orthodox church of St John the Baptist, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY. The burial will follow at New Southgate cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. Flowers are welcome, but if you would like to make a donation, there will be a donation box available for Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice.

Tel. 020 8809 0483 (Nicos)

020 8364 2987 (Erini)

ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Μαρία Ζαβρός

(από το Τσέρι, Κύπρος)

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε ότι απεβίωσε το Σάββατο 28 Ιανουαρίου 2023 η πολυαγαπημένη μας μητέρα, γιαγιά και προγιαγιά Μαρία Ζαβρός, σε ηλικία 96 ετών. Η Μαρία και ο αείμνηστος σύζυγός της Χρίστος (πρώην Γραμματέας ΑΚΕΛ Βρετανίας που απεβίωσε το 2018) ήρθαν στην Αγγλία με τα παιδιά τους το 1964. Ήταν μια πολύ αγαπημένη γυναίκα που άγγιξε πολλές καρδιές και όλοι της είχαν μεγάλο σεβασμό και εκτίμηση και θα λείψει πάρα πολύ σε όσους την γνώριζαν.

Αφήνει τα 4 της παιδιά Νίκο, Ειρήνη, Λάκη, Helen, τον γαμπρό της Πανίκο, την νύφη της Θεοφανού, 9 εγγόνια Μαρία, Χρίστο, Αλέξιο, Μάρθα, Ορίο, Χρίστο, Αδάμο, Λούκα και Ζαχαρία, 8 δισέγγονα, συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία της θα γίνει την Πέμπτη 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 στις 10.00 π.μ από την εκκλησία Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ.

Λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα όμως για όσους επιθυμούν να κάνουν εισφορές θα υπάρχει διαθέσιμο κουτί εισφορών για το Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice.

Τελ. 020 8809 0483 (Νίκος)

020 8364 2987 (Ειρήνη)

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family