Kyriaki Pieroudis (from Karavas, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and sister Kyriaki (known fondly as Koulla) on the 19th January 2023, age 72. She is the wife of the late Antonis Pieroudis from Achna. She leaves behind her three children, four grandchildren and three sisters.

The funeral will take place on Saturday 11 February 2023 at 10am at St Lazarus and St Andrew’s Church, Rutland Road, Forest Gate, E7 8PH. It will be followed by the burial at the City of London Cemetery, Aldersbrook Road, London, E12 5DQ at 12pm. Instead of flowers, there will be a donation box for the church.

ΚΥΡΙΑΚΗ ΠΙΕΡΟΥΔΗ (από Καραβά, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς, αδερφής και ξαδέρφης Κυριακής (γνωστή ως Κούλλα) στις 19 Ιανουαρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 72 ετών. Ήταν σύζυγος του αείμνηστου Αντώνη Πιερούδη από την Άχνα. Αφήνει πίσω τα τρία παιδιά της, τέσσερα εγγόνια και τρείς αδερφές.

Η κηδεία της θα γίνει το Σάββατο 11 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 στις 10π.μ. στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Λαζάρου και Αποστόλου Ανδρέου, Rutland Road, Forest Gate, E7 8PH. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του City of London, Aldersbrook Road, Λονδίνο, E12 5DQ στις 12μμ. Αντί για λουλούδια, θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών στην εκκλησία. Ήτανε μια γυναίκα πάντα χαμογελαστή, με χρυσή καρδιά. Θα μας λείψει πολύ.

Parikiaki express their condolences to the family