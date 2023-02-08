Kyriacou Panayiotou

27.01.1950 – 29.01.2023

The funeral service for our beloved mother will take place on Thursday 16th February 2023, 1.30pm, at the Greek Orthodox Church of St John the Baptist, Wightman Road, N8 0LY, followed by the burial at Islington & St Pancras Cemetery, 278 High Road, N2 9AG at 3pm.

Please join us in sharing the life of our beautiful mother at the wake to be held at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church Hall, Wightman Road, N8 0LY at 5pm.

Instead of flowers, we kindly ask for donations – please use the following details:

Saleena Saeed

Sort Code: 04-00-04

Account No: 54042575

Account type: Monzo

On behalf of our family, thank you.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family