Kleanthis Theodorou Kleanthous

(From Kampia, Cyprus)

2.05.1946- 24.01.2023

Kleanthis Theodorou Kleanthous also known as Klida sadly passed away peacefully at home on 24th of January 2023 aged 76 surrounded by his loving family.

He leaves behind his loving wife Irene Theodorou, his sons Terry, Michael and Mario Theodorou along with his three daughters-in-law Joanna, Androulla, Kerry and his beautiful five grandchildren Chloe, Alexandra, Andrea, Stephanie and Kleanthis. He also leaves behind his two brothers Lambros and Takis Kleanthous and his beloved sister Haroulla Clark.

Kleanthis was a true family man and they will all miss him dearly. Kleanthis was born into the Kleanthous family who are very well known in the cypriot community on 2 of May 1946 in Kampia, Cyprus. In 1960 at the age of 14 he moved to the UK to start a new life with his family. As a young man he joined the Cyprus youth club (KLN) and was an active member of the committee with his brothers Lambros and Takis Kleanthous.

In 1973 alongside his brother Lambros and sister Lella, he established Lella & Bros, a well-established clothing manufacturer. Kleanthis’ unique character touched so many hearts and will be sorely missed by those who knew him.

The funeral will take place on 17th February 2023 at 10.30am at St Katherines Church, N20 0NL, and the burial will follow at 12pm at New Southgate Cemetery, N11 1JJ. A wake will be held from 2pm at South Herts Golf Club, Links Dr, N20 8QU.

Those whose lives he touched are welcome to attend.

Instead of flowers the family is kindly requesting donations to Children with Cancer UK at:

https://www.justgiving.com/kleanthis-theodorou

Κλεάνθης Θεοδώρου Κλεάνθους

(Από Καμπιά, Κύπρος)

Ο Κλεάνθης Θεοδώρου Κλεάνθους, γνωστός ως Κλίδα, απεβίωσε ειρηνικά στο σπίτι του στις 24 Ιανουαρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 76 ετών, περιτριγυρισμένος από την αγαπημένη του

οικογένεια.

Αφήνει την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Ειρήνη Θεοδώρου, τους γιους του Τέρι, Μάικλ και Μάριο Θεοδώρου μαζί με τις τρεις νύφες του Ιωάννα, Ανδρούλλα και Κέρι και τα πανέμορφα πέντε εγγόνια του Χλόη, Αλεξάνδρα, Ανδρέα, Στεφανία και Κλεάνθη. Αφήνει επίσης πίσω του τα δύο αδέρφια του Λάμπρο και Τάκη Κλεάνθους και την αγαπημένη του αδελφή Χαρούλα Κλαρκ. Ο Κλεάνθης ήταν ένας πραγματικός οικογενειάρχης και θα μας λείψει όλους πολύ. Ο Κλεάνθης γεννήθηκε στις 2 Μαΐου 1946 στα Καμπιά της Κύπρου στην οικογένεια Κλεάνθους η οποία είναι πολύ γνωστή στην κυπριακή παροικία. Το 1960 σε ηλικία 14 ετών μετακόμισε στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο για να ξεκινήσει μια νέα ζωή με την οικογένειά του. Ως νέος εντάχθηκε στον σύλλογο νεολαίας Κύπρου (KLN) και ήταν ενεργό μέλος της επιτροπής με τα αδέρφια του Λάμπρο και Τάκη Κλεάνθους. Το 1973 μαζί με τον αδερφό του Λάμπρο και την αδερφή του Λέλλα, ίδρυσε τη γνωστή Lella & Bros, επιχείρηση ενδύματο-βιομηχανίας. Ο μοναδικός χαρακτήρας του Κλεάνθη άγγιξε πολλές καρδιές και θα λείψει πολύ σε όσους τον γνώρισαν.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει στις 17 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 στις 10.30 π.μ. από το St Katherines Church, N20 0NL και η ταφή θα ακολουθήσει στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, N11 1JJ, 12.00μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο South Herts Golf Club, Links Dr, N20 8QU στις 14.00. Εκείνοι των οποίων τις ζωές άγγιξε είναι

ευπρόσδεκτοι να παρευρεθούν.

Αντί για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια ζητά εισφορές για το Children with Cancer UK, στην ιστοσελίδα:

https://www.justgiving.com/kleanthis-theodorou

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family